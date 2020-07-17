Catalonia urges Barcelona residents to stay home to stem coronavirus

MADRID (REUTERS) - Catalonia's regional authorities on Friday (July 17) called on residents of Barcelona to stay home and not gather in groups of more than 10 in order to fight an increase in coronavirus cases.

But the regional government stopped short of imposing a mandatory lockdown for Spain's second-largest city and said the measures were meant to avoid having to do so.

Residents of Barcelona, which is one of Spain's tourism hot spots, are encouraged to shop online and only go out when it's absolutely essential, regional officials told a news conference.

Cultural and sports events will also be limited.

The Catalan capital - home to 1.6 million people and one of Europe's most visited cities - has seen its number of coronavirus cases jump from last week.