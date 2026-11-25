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MADRID, Nov 25 - Catalan separatist and former regional leader Carles Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would return to Spain on December 12, ending nearly a decade of self-imposed exile after the Supreme Court applied the amnesty law and shelved the criminal case against him.

He said at a televised news conference from Brussels that he would unveil his proposal for a renewed Catalan independence push on December 17.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October 2017 after organising an independence referendum that Spanish courts deemed illegal. The vote triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades and deepened tensions between Madrid and Catalonia, a wealthy northeastern region with its own language, culture and a strong separatist movement.

The amnesty, approved by parliament in 2024, was part of a deal between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party and Catalan separatist groups, including Puigdemont's Junts party, which secured their support for Sanchez's re-election in 2023. Spain's conservative opposition unsuccessfully challenged the measure in the courts and parliament. REUTERS