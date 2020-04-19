Cases increase as nation prepares to ease lockdown

BERLIN • Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased at a quicker rate for a third day and by the most in seven days.

There were 3,699 new cases yesterday, taking the total to more than 141,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The pace of increase in new cases had declined steadily for six days until Thursday from a peak of 5,633 on April 9.

The number of deaths rose by 300 to 4,352 yesterday, while over 83,000 people have recovered from the disease, more than in any other country.

Germany had said earlier that it plans to take tentative steps this week to begin returning to normal life after a month-long lockdown.

The plan includes allowing smaller shops - of up to 800 sq m - to reopen from tomorrow.

It will also allow some students to return to school from May 4, with a focus on those who are soon to sit examinations.

Other elements of the wide-ranging restrictions will remain in effect, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people in public.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said that the country would produce up to 50 million masks a week from August.

So far, the authorities have not made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public.

