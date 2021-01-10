Patients had to be evacuated from a hospital in Naples after a huge section of the carpark collapsed, causing water and electricity to be cut off. No one was hurt, though several cars fell into the sinkhole measuring about 500 sq m, firefighters said. "Intervention in the carpark of the Ospedale del Mare for a sinkhole," Italy's fire service tweeted last Friday, adding that several parked cars had fallen inside. Mr Vincenzo De Luca, head of the Campania region which includes Naples, said: "Fortunately, it has not caused any damage either in terms of systems engineering or especially in terms of human lives." He blamed a hydro-geological problem for the incident. The hospital was a centre for coronavirus patients during the first wave of infections last year, though only six patients were being treated there last Friday. The ward was "temporarily closed because of the absence of hot water and electricity", said the local health service.
Cars swallowed by sinkhole outside hospital in Italy
- Published1 hour ago
