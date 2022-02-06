Carpet of dead whiting: An accident or fishy motive?

PARIS • The Dutch-owned trawler FV Margiris, the world's second-biggest fishing vessel, shed over 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic Ocean off France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that environmental campaigners spotted.

The spill, which happened early last Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net, said fishing industry group PFA, which represents the vessel's owner.

In a statement, the group called the spill a "very rare occurrence".

An environmental group disputed that account, saying it was an illegal discharge of more than 100,000 unwanted fish.

The French arm of campaign group Sea Shepherd first published images of the spill, showing the ocean's surface covered by a dense layer of blue whiting, a sub-species of cod used to mass-produce fish fingers, fish oil and meal.

Sea Shepherd France said it did not believe the incident was accidental, but rather an attempt by the trawler to discharge a type of fish that it did not want to process, a practice known as discharging bycatch which is banned under European Union fishing rules.

Ms Lamya Essemlali, head of the campaign group in France said she believed it was a deliberate act.

French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin has asked the national fishing surveillance authority to launch an investigation.

Trawlers like the Margiris use drag nets of over 1km in length and process the fish in on-board factories, a practice criticised by environmentalists.

REUTERS