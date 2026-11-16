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Cargo ship sinking in Black Sea off Bulgaria, says transport ministry

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SOFIA, Nov 16 - Bulgaria received a distress signal from a sinking cargo ship in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Monday, its transport ministry said.

The Somali-flagged ship, with 12 crew members on board, was carrying three tones of bulk wheat and was sailing from Romania to Egypt, the transport ministry said in a statement. The location of the crew was not immediately clear.

Two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish ship have been dispatched to the scene, the statement added.

The cause of the incident was not clear but it comes amid a spate of deadly drone attacks against ships off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks that experts say is part of Russia's war against Ukraine. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.