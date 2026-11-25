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Consumers in the euro area have remained relatively big users of coins and notes, with the move towards electronic payments moving more slowly than in China and the US.

FRANKFURT - Card payments have for the first time overtaken cash in eurozone shops, a European Central Bank survey showed on Nov 25, marking a shift towards digital transactions in a region long attached to physical money.

Consumers in the euro area have remained relatively big users of coins and notes, with the move towards electronic payments moving more slowly than in China and the United States.

But according to an ECB survey conducted in 2025 and 2026, cards were used for 45% of transactions at physical locations, such as shops, compared with 44% for cash, with mobile payments accounting for much of the remainder.

In the last edition of the survey in 2024, 52% of payments were still made with cash and 39% with cards.

“Digital means of payment are becoming more important in day-to-day transactions,” said senior ECB official Piero Cipollone.

There are stark variations across the eurozone’s 21 members.

The Netherlands registered the lowest share of cash transactions, at just 18%, while Slovenia was the highest with 58%.

In France 36% of payments were in cash and in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, the figure was 51%.

In terms of value, cash payments still exceed those made with cards in seven of the 21 countries.

More than 51,000 respondents across the euro area were quizzed for the survey in late 2025 and in early 2026.

Cipollone noted that eurozone consumers were keen to ensure they could continue to pay with cash or electronic means.

“The ECB will continue to ensure citizens have the freedom to choose how to pay, by safeguarding cash while preparing for the possible issuance of its digital equivalent, the digital euro,” he said.

The central bank hopes to introduce the digital euro, an electronic version of the eurozone currency that could be used free of charge in shops and online.

The project has taken on added urgency as ties between Europe and the United States sour, stoking worries about relying too much on US card companies or payment systems. AFP