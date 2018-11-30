Carbon dioxide emissions up for the first time in four years

Smoke rising from chimneys of gas-boiler houses as the temperature dropped to minus 14 deg C in Moscow yesterday. According to a report by the United Nations released on Wednesday, carbon dioxide emissions have gone up for the first time in four years. The report came just days ahead of the COP24 United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Poland from Dec 2 to 14. Scientists have warned that the past four years, including this year, were the four warmest on record, and that globally, a total of 153 billion work hours were lost due to heat exposure last year.