Car blast in Moscow wounds ex-Ukraine security officer

MOSCOW - An ex-officer of Ukraine’s SBU security services was wounded on April 12, after his car was blown up in Moscow, Russian state media reported.

Mr Vasily Prozorov received wounds to his hands and legs, a Russian security source told state news agency Ria Novosti.

A source in the emergency services told Russian media he was wounded after an explosive device was set off underneath his four-wheel drive vehicle, outside his home in northern Moscow.

The anonymous source said the explosion happened as Mr Prozorov started his car.

Footage published on social media showed part of the car exploding as a man entered it in a car park outside a residential building.

Russian state media quoted a source close to Mr Prozorov – also anonymously – who said he was alive and that his life was not in danger.

“He is alive, everything is fine,” the source was quoted as saying.

In March 2019, Mr Prozorov gave a press conference in Moscow saying he moved for “ideological reasons.”