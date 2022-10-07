Caps and corridors: How can Europe contain gas prices?

BRUSSELS - Leaders of European Union countries will debate whether and how to cap gas prices on Friday, after member states increased the pressure on Brussels to limit fuel costs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday suggested gas price cap options for the EU leaders to discuss, after France, Italy, Poland and 12 other countries urged Brussels to propose an EU-wide gas price cap as a way to contain inflation.

Other countries are opposed - among them Germany, Europe's biggest gas buyer, and the Netherlands - which say capping prices could undermine energy security this winter.

The Commission has also raised doubts, and until Wednesday had suggested the EU instead move ahead with more limited versions of a price cap.

Here are the ways Europe could cap the price of gas.

Price cap on all gas

This is what the 15 EU countries asked the European Commission to propose urgently in a letter, saying a price cap was "the one measure that will help every member state to mitigate the inflationary pressure".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a letter to EU leaders on Wednesday suggested they consider a temporary price cap, while the Commission works on launching an alternative benchmark price to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas price.

"We should consider a price limitation in relation to the TTF in a way that continues to secure the supply of gas to Europe and to all member states," her letter said.

She did not specify whether such a cap would apply to all gas trades and import contracts that are pegged to the TTF price, or have a more limited scope.

The Commission has been sceptical about a wholesale gas price cap for exchange transactions.

In a paper analysing various options last week, the EU executive said a broad cap could be complex to launch, pose risks to energy security and disrupt flows of fuel between EU countries.

That is because in a supply shortage, price signals would no longer be able to drive flows to regions that urgently need gas, while a cap also risked triggering supply disruptions from foreign suppliers, the Commission paper said.

It suggested such a cap could work only if a new entity were launched to allocate and ship scarce fuel supplies between states.