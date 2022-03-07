Capital Kyiv digs in for battle as surrounding towns see intense fights

KYIV • Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences around Kyiv yesterday, digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units as Russian forces bombarded the surrounding areas and attacked towns and villages nearby.

While the armed forces and civilian volunteers dug in, thousands of people continued to try to flee the city of 3.4 million as fears of a full assault spread.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 and has concentrated its heaviest attacks on the south and east of the country, besieging cities including Mariupol and Kharkiv with artillery fire and air strikes and causing extensive damage and casualties.

Kyiv has been spared the worst of the fighting so far, but intense battles have raged in surrounding towns and villages and Russia's defence ministry released footage yesterday of some of its tracked military vehicles on the move near the capital.

Video provided by Ukraine's armed forces, taken on Saturday in the Kyiv region, showed Ukrainian efforts to defend the capital, with piles of sandbags and concrete slabs laid across a main road, while Ukrainian soldiers carefully checked passing cars.

A smaller road was blocked by metal "hedgehog" anti-tank barriers, and machine gun positions had been erected. Molotov cocktails were lined up on the side of the road, as civilians vowed to join the battle to protect Kyiv.

"We are equipped 100 per cent," said an unidentified soldier in the footage. "Positions are prepared, we've fitted them out and we are simply waiting to meet them here... Victory will be ours."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

In Irpin, a town some 25km north-west of Kyiv, men, women and children trying to escape armed clashes in the area were forced to take cover when missiles struck nearby, according to witnesses.

Soldiers and fellow residents helped the elderly hurry to a bus filled with frightened people, some cowering as they waited to be driven to safety.

Ms Kateryna Laskari, a production company executive, left her home city Kyiv soon after the invasion began.

She reached a small village 50km away where her family has a house, and has stayed there with her three-year-old son, Simon, her pregnant sister, who is due to give birth in two weeks, and their parents.

"It feels like 10 years," she said via Zoom of the first 10 days of the war. "Of course, I'm frightened as is everybody... But to tell the truth, I thought I would be even more frightened. Now I feel like a soldier. I feel that I have a lot of energy to just fight, because I know that we will win."

Over in the south-eastern port city of Mariupol, an effort to set up a humanitarian corridor out of the city failed for a second time yesterday.

Pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine's National Guard blamed each other for the failure.

Ukraine 24 television showed a fighter of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard who said Russian and pro-Russian forces that have encircled the port city of about 400,000 continued shelling the areas that were meant to be safe.

The Interfax news agency cited an official of the Donetsk separatist administration who accused the Ukrainian forces of failing to observe the limited ceasefire. He said only about 300 people had left the city.

Ukrainian authorities earlier said they planned to evacuate more than 200,000 people from Mariupol.

A first attempt on Saturday to allow the city's 450,000-strong population to leave by buses and private cars along the road northwest towards Zaporizhzhia failed as well after both sides accused the other of shelling.

Mariupol, a strategically situated port, is considered a key city for Russia to capture as it would allow it to control Ukraine's entire Azov Sea coast.

The Ukraine military said it was also engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces for the control of borders at the southern city of Mykolaiv and the Chernihiv in the north.

"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol," the military said in a Facebook post yesterday, adding that an operation by Ukrainian forces was also under way in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE