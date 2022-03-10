Canada university provides virtual medical training to Ukraine

MONTREAL (AFP) - Resuscitate, intubate or treat a shrapnel wound - Canada's McGill University has created a series of online medical education videos for Ukrainians to care for the wounded in the war with Russia.

McGill's trauma surgery head Tarek Razek said that Ukrainian health care workers face "an unimaginable...very complex" and stressful situation, including shortages of medical supplies and damage to facilities.

And due to the scale of the conflict, all health workers in the country - not just emergency room doctors and nurses - are being called on to care for the injured, he explained.

In partnership with the school's Steinberg Centre for Simulation and Interactive Learning, the Canadian doctors created teaching videos "for basic life support and lifesaving procedures that can be done by non-surgeons", said Dr Dan Deckelbaum, director of the centre.

Each video is just a few minutes long.

They were shot in a simulated operating room in Montreal demonstrating, for example, how to resuscitate a patient, with Ukrainian narration.

McGill, through its Centre for Global Surgery, had already collaborated with Ukraine on trauma research and medical training over the past decade.

And a surgeon from Japan, Dr Junko Tokuno, had been creating at McGill free and open training modules on trauma management for health care professionals in low- to middle-income countries. She helped film and edit the Ukraine videos.

With "the team, the know-how, and the equipment at our fingertips", it took just 24 hours to create and deliver the videos, said McGill's head of e-learning for health, Dr Tamara Carver.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.