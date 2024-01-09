Canada, partners take Iran to UN council over downed Ukrainian jet

FILE PHOTO: People hold candles at an event marking the third anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which was shot down near Tehran by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo
A woman holds a photo of a victim at an event marking the third anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which was shot down near Tehran by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

OTTAWA - Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Monday formally complained to the U.N. aviation council in their bid to hold Iran accountable for the downing of a passenger airliner in January 2020 that killed 176 people, they said on Monday.

Most of the dead were citizens from the four nations, which created a coordination group that seeks to hold Iran to account.

"Today we have jointly initiated dispute-settlement proceedings before the International Civil Aviation Organization against the Islamic Republic of Iran for using weapons against a civil aircraft in flight," they said in a statement.

Last June the four nations said they would take their case to the International Court of Justice.

Iran says its Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet and blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air defense operator at a time when tensions were high between Tehran and Washington. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top