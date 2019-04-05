Canada fears foreign interference in October elections

DINARD, FRANCE (REUTERS) - Canada's Foreign Minister said on Friday (April 5) it was very likely that there would be foreign meddling in her country's October elections and that there had already been some interference in the process.

"We are very concerned. I think our judgment is that interference is very likely and we think there have probably already been efforts by malign foreign actors to disrupt our democracy," Ms Chrystia Freeland said when asked whether she was worried Russia would seek to interfere in the elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of a G-7 meeting in Brittany, she added that the effort was not so much to secure an outcome, but to make societies more polarised.