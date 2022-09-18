Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role

LONDON - Camilla has taken on the role of Queen Consort to her husband King Charles III with a minimum of fuss after gradually overcoming public opposition.

King Charles III, in his first speech to the nation on Sept 9, thanked his "darling wife" Camilla for her support.

The couple finally married in 2005 after a long-running love affair that was at times adulterous.

"I know she (Camilla) will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much," Charles said in a televised tribute the day after his mother's death.

Camilla, 75, was at Charles's side on Sept 8 when he rushed to the queen's Scottish residence of Balmoral, where she died that day.

Since then, she has been travelling around the UK with the new king, showing herself to be a rock of stability in the royal family: taking part in a brief walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, the proclamation of the new king and trips to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

While Camilla is not topping polls on the most popular royals, her approval rating has hugely improved.

Last year, fewer than half of people in Britain wanted her to become queen.

A poll published by YouGov on Tuesday found 53 per cent now think Camilla will do a good job as consort, while 18 per cent thought she would not.

On Friday, those queueing in London to see the queen's coffin told AFP that they respected Camilla's support for Charles and had come to appreciate her role.

"I've changed my mind (about Camilla) in the last five or 10 years," said one man, Peter Finlayson, who works in risk management.

"If you look back in history, Camilla has always been there for Charles; she is a great support to him and she has earned the right to be there.

"They are providing the continuity that we all thought we had lost with the queen."