Cameron: No regrets about launching Brexit referendum

LONDON • Former British prime minister David Cameron, who took the decision in 2016 to hold a referendum on the country's membership of the EU, said another vote may be needed to resolve the Brexit impasse.

In an interview with The Times published on Friday and ahead of the launch of his memoirs, For The Record, Mr Cameron said a no-deal Brexit would be "a bad outcome", which should not be pursued and that he would have backed then Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement thrice rejected by Members of Parliament.

He also said a second referendum remained an option, adding: "I don't think you can rule it out because we're stuck."

Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct 31.

He has no regrets about launching the Brexit referendum, but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an old school friend, of behaving "appallingly" during the pre-vote campaigning.

Mr Cameron, 52, who led the failed Remain campaign for Britain to stay in the EU, told The Times that the tortuous Brexit negotiations were "painful to watch" - and losing office left him "hugely depressed".

Prime minister for six years, from 2010 to 2016, Mr Cameron has largely kept his counsel since he left office following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

On the topic of a second referendum, Mr Cameron, in his first interview since he resigned the day after Britons voted in the referendum by 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave the EU, said: "I'm not saying one will happen or should happen. I'm just saying that you can't rule things out right now because you've got to find some way of unblocking the blockage."

Britain has been mired in complex divorce talks with the EU ever since.

FAILED EFFORT The country was divided whether we should be in the EU before the referendum. This issue needed to be addressed and I thought... better to try to get some reforms we needed and have a referendum. But I accept that, you know, that effort failed. I do understand some people are very angry because they didn't want to leave the EU. Neither did I. FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON, on why it was necessary to hold the 2016 Brexit vote.

Mr Cameron said he worried "desperately" about what was going to happen next, but defended holding the referendum in 2016 as necessary to achieve a renegotiation of Britain's relationship with the EU.

He told The Times that a referendum on Britain's relationship with the EU had long been promised by politicians and the bitter divisions between Leavers and Remainers now gripping Britain were there long before the seismic vote.

"The country was divided whether we should be in the EU before the referendum," Mr Cameron said. "This issue needed to be addressed and I thought a referendum was coming, so better to try to get some reforms we needed and have a referendum.

"But I accept that, you know, that effort failed. I do understand some people are very angry because they didn't want to leave the EU. Neither did I."

Mr Cameron said Mr Johnson had been torn over whether to back Leave or Remain, but was tempted by the chance to lead the Leave camp - and was stunned to end up winning. Mr Johnson and Brexit no-deal planner Michael Gove, who had been a Cameron loyalist, led the Leave campaign.

"I've spoken to the Prime Minister a little bit, mainly through texts, but Michael was a very good friend. So that has been more difficult," Mr Cameron said.

In his interview, Mr Cameron was critical of Mr Johnson's decision to expel 21 lawmakers from the Conservative Party for voting against the government and his move to shut down, or prorogue, Parliament until mid-October.

The decision to suspend Parliament is now being challenged in the British courts.

"I didn't support either of those things," Mr Cameron said.

He also said Mr Johnson and Mr Gove, had "left the truth at home" during the campaign.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE