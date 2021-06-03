Calls for UK to reopen get boost after zero-death day

LONDON • British industry groups have ramped up calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift Covid-19 restrictions as planned this month after the United Kingdom recorded no new deaths from the disease for the first time since the global pandemic began.

Zero deaths were reported in the latest statistics published on the government's coronavirus dashboard as at 4pm on Tuesday. That was the first time since March 7 last year that nobody has died in the UK from the disease.

The milestone will reinforce calls by businesses for the government to push ahead with plans for its fourth and final stage of unlocking the economy on June 21 - including an end to all social distancing guidelines - even as rising cases of the virus raise concerns that the country may be facing another wave.

Mr Johnson and his team have warned that they will need to wait for more data on the spread of the variant first identified in India before announcing by June 14 whether the easing of restrictions can go ahead as proposed.

UK Hospitality, which represents about 85,000 venues, said jobs will be lost if there is a delay to the end of lockdown measures, while survey data from the Night Time Industries Association suggests the future of nine in 10 nightlife businesses is threatened after more than a year of enforced closures.

A rise in the number of cases of the variant first detected in India is what could prevent England's plans for unlocking. It has spread across the UK and the number of daily Covid-19 cases has ticked upwards in the past two weeks.

Mr Johnson faces the dilemma of whether to prioritise the economy and ease the rules to remove all social distancing curbs and allow large events to be held, or to delay the final step out of lockdown amid a surge in cases. His spokesman refused to be drawn on the government's thinking, saying only that it needed more time to assess the data.

BLOOMBERG