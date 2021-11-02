Call for action to save the world

World leaders yesterday made impassioned pleas for action to save the world from devastating climate impacts at the COP26 conference, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson likening climate change to a doomsday device in a James Bond film.

About 120 leaders are attending the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, as negotiations get under way on a deal to prevent increasingly severe weather disasters, slow the pace of sea-level rise and accelerate a green energy revolution.

United States President Joe Biden said the conference must kick off a decade of ambition. "Let this be the moment we answer history's call here in Glasgow," he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told fellow world leaders that addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. "We face a stark choice: Either we stop it - or it stops us," he said.

SEE THE BIG STORY • World leaders call for action to avert climate disaster