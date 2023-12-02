CAF pledges $2 billion investment annually to fight climate change in Latin America

Delegates walk past flag posts at the Dubai's Expo City after attending the World Climate Action Summit, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya.
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
18 sec ago

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) will invest more than $2 billion annually totaling $15 billion until 2030 in Latin America to fight climate change, the bank announced on Saturday at the U.N. COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

The funds will be used to improve infrastructure, water supply, food security, emergency response, disaster mitigation through monitoring and prevention systems. It will also finance other projects including erosion control and coastal protection.

"This financing reinforces CAF's commitment to promote actions to adapt to climate change and to achieve greater resilience in communities in the face of natural disasters and extreme climate events,"  Alicia Montalvo, manager of Climate Action and Positive Biodiversity at CAF, said in the statement.

CAF noted that hurricanes represent 97% of disasters in the Caribbean, affecting almost three out of every four Latin Americans and Caribbean people.

In the Andean region, floods constitute 63.6% of disasters, and are responsible for 82% of human and material losses.

Landslides account for 23% of disasters, according to the report and droughts also affect several countries in the region, impacting production

Caracas-based CAF is a major lender for infrastructure and development projects in the region. It is made up of 20 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Spain, Portugal and 13 Latin American private banks. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top