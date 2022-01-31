Bye bye birdie - Rome shoos starlings away over droppings

ROME • As the sun sets over central Rome, five figures in white overalls move under the trees.

They wave speakers emitting a mix of sharp cries, and the birds rise into the air.

Every winter, the skies over Italy's capital are filled with the mesmerising sight of thousands of starlings swooping and diving in unison. But when they stop to rest on the trees, their droppings coat the pavements and cars below - prompting the city authorities, every year, to try to scare them away.

"We act on their fear reflex by using their own alarm call," said Ms Marianna Di Santo, clad head to toe in white protective clothing and heading towards the birds gathered in trees around Termini central train station.

"It's as if they were warning each other that this is a dangerous place and they should move away," said Ms Di Santo, whose company, Fauna Urbis, is hired by the Rome authorities to disperse the starlings.

Between October and February every year, millions of starlings migrate from northern Europe to Italy in search of warmer temperatures for the winter.

The glossy dark-feathered birds, which measure up to 20cm each, spend the day feeding in rural areas before heading back into town to sleep, explains ornithologist Francesca Manzia from Italy's League for Bird Protection.

Between 500,000 and one million are believed to be in Rome this year, according to one expert.

She insisted the starlings "do not carry diseases" but pose problems "because of their droppings, which make the roads slippery and smell very strong".

Such is the problem that, even on a clear day, it is not uncommon to see Romans walking along tree-lined streets with umbrellas as protection against the birds.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE