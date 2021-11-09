Business leaders optimistic COP26 visions will become reality

BOSTON • A week into the United Nations' high-profile climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, executives and financial analysts said they are optimistic the talks will lead to changes needed for business to play a bigger role in tackling climate change.

The observers noted steps by world leaders that they said could boost sustainable business and investing efforts to mobilise the vast sums of money needed to wean the world off fossil fuels.

These include a pledge by financial firms with a combined US$130 trillion (S$175 trillion) in assets to focus on climate change, the creation of a global standards body to scrutinise corporate climate claims, and pledges to cut methane emissions and to save forests.

Jefferies managing director Aniket Shah said although many of the steps lacked specific promises, they showed a global consensus forming to tackle climate change that will make it easier to for private investors and governments to put in money and effort.

"There's a certain power of signalling of intentions that can't be dismissed here," Mr Shah said, pointing to the goal set by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov 1 for his country to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Although two decades later than what scientists say is needed to avert catastrophic climate impacts, the pledge was still more than India had offered in the past and could be accelerated with financial help from developed nations, he said.

Mr Peter Lacy, Accenture's global sustainability services lead, said that for investors and companies, the most significant step at the conference was the creation on Nov 3 of the International Sustainability Standards Board, meant to set a baseline for firms to describe their climate impact. The new board, he said, will "help guide the allocation of the huge amount of capital needed as the world transitions to net zero".

Critics, however, say many of the conference's key announcements lack specifics and give companies wiggle room. For instance, banks, insurers and investors pledged to work to cut emissions to net zero by 2050, but each entity has made its own net zero commitments with potential overlaps.

Ms Leslie Samuelrich, president of Green Century Capital Management in Boston, said she worries bigger investment firms signed on so quickly to the carbon-reduction pledges because their terms might be too easy to meet. "The speed with which some have adopted this makes me cautious," she said.

But other finance executives say it is inevitable that businesses will move to cut emissions under pressure from customers.

Diplomats must now hash out rules on areas like constructing markets to help businesses price carbon and how much developed nations will help poorer ones.

Mr David Waskow, a director of the non-profit World Resources Institute, said he was more optimistic than a week ago that attendees at the conference would strike meaningful agreements. "I think the beginning of the week actually did lay good groundwork. Not to say everything is all rosy."

REUTERS