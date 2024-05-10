Three killed as bus falls into river in Russia's St Petersburg, TASS says

Rescuers work at the site where a passenger bus fell off a bridge into a river in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Updated
May 10, 2024, 08:06 PM
Published
May 10, 2024, 07:26 PM

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Three people died after passenger bus fell off a bridge and into the Moika river in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Friday, the TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying.

Six more people have been hospitalised, TASS said, adding that the rescue operation was over.

A video published by the authorities showed the bus swerving wildly before crashing through the bridge railings and becoming almost fully submerged with water.

The RIA news agency said the driver of the bus, which carried about 20 passengers, has been detained. REUTERS

