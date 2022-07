The Patrouille de France, an elite fighter jet squadron, releasing smoke in the French flag colours of blue, white and red while performing a flyover during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris yesterday. The parade is an annual opportunity to showcase France's latest military hardware. Yesterday's show involved 64 planes, 25 helicopters, 200 horses and 181 motorised vehicles. The war in Ukraine also made its mark at the parade, which opened with the presentation of the national flags of nine allied countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. Troops representing France's contingent on Nato's eastern flank also featured at the event. The yearly parade marks the anniversary of the 1789 assault by rebels on the Bastille - which was a fortress and prison - an event that is credited with kicking off the French Revolution.