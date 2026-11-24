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Burnham to ignore ‘stuck in the past’ ex-PMs as he hails UK’s EU reset

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his government will put Britain on a better path and “bring back the hope that has been missing for too long”.

LONDON - UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham accused predecessors who have warned him against reigniting the Brexit debate of being “stuck in the past”, as he trumpeted his EU reset deal on Nov 23.

Burnham has in recent weeks smashed a consensus that Britain’s acrimonious departure from the European Union was done and dusted, floating the possibility that Britain could apply to rejoin.

Britain narrowly voted to leave the 27-member bloc in 2016. Now pro-Brexit voices are reorganising to prepare for likely looming battles over Britain’s long-term relationship with the EU, as Burnham vows to pursue closer ties.

In recent days, former Conservative prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson have all urged Labour leader Burnham not to reopen old wounds.

“Those who say we shouldn’t talk about Brexit risk leaving Britain stuck in the past with a substandard set of arrangements,” Burnham told Parliament.

“Instead, we are putting Britain back on a better path and bringing back the hope that has been missing for too long,” he added in a speech about the UK-EU deals signed in Brussels on Nov 20.

Burnham and the EU’s top officials sealed agreements to ease trade and youth mobility, although they kicked down the road tricky disagreements over British university fees for EU students.

‘Stuck’

The UK government argues the deals will eventually add £17 billion (S$29 billion) to Britain’s economy per year, easing cost-of-living pressures and providing opportunities for young people.

They mean there is a “very real prospect that the next decade can be a much better one for Britain than the one we have just lived through”, Burnham told MPs.

Earlier, Burnham told broadcasters that he “won’t be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place”.

“They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal that they did,” he said.

Sunak, premier from 2022 to 2024, told Sky News that restarting the “divisive” Brexit debate would become an “all-consuming” distraction for Burnham’s government.

In an interview with the BBC, May – whose 2016 to 2019 tenure was dominated by her failure to pass a Brexit deal – urged Burnham to “accept Brexit and move on”.

This echoed warnings from Cameron, who called the referendum and resigned following the result, and Johnson, who then took Britain out of the bloc in early 2020.

The comments evoked the so-called Brexit wars that dominated political discourse for years following the narrow vote.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the anti-EU Reform UK party, said on Nov 23 that “going backwards into the EU’s orbit would be a disaster for the very British businesses that are trying to compete and innovate”.

‘Europe could change’

Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch meanwhile accused Burnham of “trying to take Britain back to 2015 instead of focusing on the future”.

Burnham has previously said he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime but has not taken a formal position since kickstarting a “national conversation” on Britain’s future long-term relationship with the bloc.

He told Parliament that British and EU negotiators would engage in an “informal exchange of ideas” about possible options, with the “results to be presented around the time of the next UK-EU summit”, expected in 12 months.

Burnham has said the British public will be “the boss” over the future relationship, but has not said whether this means another referendum.

He has ruled out free movement or rejoining the single market or customs union during this Parliament, which will end when he calls a general election, expected in 2029.

With elections in France and elsewhere across the bloc in 2027, and far-right parties riding high in polling, Burnham noted Nov 23 that “Europe could change again in the next year, 18 months”.

“We’ll have to obviously watch how life changes,” he cautioned.

Several Labour MPs have praised him for breaking the taboo over Brexit and have said he should put rejoining in the party’s next manifesto, but the party is divided. AFP