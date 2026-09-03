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Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe'

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham looks at French President Emmanuel Macron as they pose for photos ahead of a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street on September 03, 2026 in London, Britain. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 3 - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Britain's "drive to get closer to Europe" in a meeting in London, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.

During their discussion, Burnham told his French counterpart that the European Union's Made in Europe agenda, which could see the EU prioritising European-made goods in public contracts, "could pose significant challenges for UK industry", the spokesperson added.

Burnham last month said Britain should be bolder in pursuing closer ties with the European Union.

In Thursday's meeting with Macron, the two "agreed it was vital to work together to find a way forward to protect shared interests," the spokesperson also said.

The two leaders' meeting on Thursday followed a visit with Britain's King Charles on Wednesday to the exhibition housing the historic Bayeux Tapestry, which has been loaned to the British Museum from its home in northern France under a deal struck with the French government. REUTERS