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Bulgaria's Iotova wins presidential runoff, near-final results show

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Nov 2 - Bulgaria's acting President Iliana Iotova won the presidential runoff election, near-final results from the Central Election Commission showed on Monday, becoming the country's first elected female head of state amid low voter turnout.

With 99.95% of precinct protocols processed, the Iotova-Valchev ticket had won 57.58% of the vote, or about 1.1 million ballots, while opponents Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev received 39.47%, or about 749,500 votes.

About 2.95% of voters chose the "I support no one" option.

The runoff followed a first round on October 25 that gave no candidate the majority needed for an outright victory. Iotova and Valchev led with 34.6% of the vote, ahead of Gyurov and Kandev on 32%, advancing to Sunday's second round.

Iotova, formerly vice president, became acting president in January after Radev resigned to enter the parliamentary race, which he won on a ticket many political analysts consider Kremlin-friendly.

Radev supports Iotova and they have both called for a diplomatic end to the Ukraine war. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.