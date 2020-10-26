Bulgarian Premier tests positive for Covid, recovering at home

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he's resting at home.
SOFIA (BLOOMBERG) - Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov tested positive for the coronavirus and is feeling a "general malaise", he said on his official Facebook page.

Mr Borissov, 61, was briefly quarantined on Friday (Oct 24) after coming into contact with a deputy minister who had tested positive, but he was then released on Saturday after twice testing negative. He said he's resting at home.

The number of hospitalised patients in intensive care in the Balkan country reached a record-high on Sunday.

Local authorities across the county, including in the capital Sofia, have shut down bars and night clubs while the government is trying to avoid tougher nationwide measures.

