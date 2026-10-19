Bulgarian court approves arrest warrant for two Germans over Starlink fire

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SOFIA, Oct 19 - A Bulgarian court approved the issuance of a European arrest warrant for two German citizens accused of setting fire to SpaceX Starlink antennas near Sofia, a spokesperson told Reuters.

• Prosecutors allege the two entered Bulgaria from Serbia on October 9, spent several hours in the country and later returned to Serbia. They are accused of setting fire to Starlink antennas at the Plana Teleport facility south of Sofia

• If convicted, they face between three and 12 years in prison, Bulgarian state news agency BTA reported. The ruling can be appealed within three days

• Ukraine uses Starlink terminals extensively for battlefield communications and installs Starlink receivers in many of its drones as part of their guidance systems

• Other countries have blamed Russia-linked sabotage for similar fire incidents. Moscow says such accusations are baseless and the result of anti-Russian hysteria REUTERS