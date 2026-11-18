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A person points to lines of computer code displayed on a screen during a demonstration by CEA-Leti at the 2026 European Cyber Week event in Rennes, France, November 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

SOFIA, Nov 18 - Bulgaria has uncovered a five-year hacking operation that accessed tens of millions of pages of documents on a wide range of government databases, the ministry for innovation and digital transformation said on Wednesday.

The minister, Ivan Vassilev, said that since 2021 more than 130 GB, or 62 million pages, of documents had been downloaded, but that there was no evidence so far that Bulgarians' personal data had been compromised, Nova TV reported on its website.

Several international hacking groups were believed to be behind the operation, he said, adding that there was no conclusive evidence linking the attackers to a particular foreign government or intelligence service.

The stolen information covered virtually all areas of government activity, including cabinet work, reports and correspondence between ministries and state institutions.

The incident was uncovered after Bulgaria deployed a new national cyber security monitoring system, which detected suspicious activity in August. That prompted an investigation involving intelligence agencies, the defence ministry, police, cybersecurity experts and international partners, including the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity.

Authorities have since isolated affected systems, cut off the hackers' access and removed malicious software, Vassilev said. He added that prosecutors had been notified to investigate the actions and possible failures of state institutions during the period in which the intrusion remained undetected. REUTERS