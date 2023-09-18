Bulgaria sends team to inspect drone landed in Black Sea resort

SOFIA - Bulgaria's defence ministry said on Monday it had sent a special unit to inspect and deactivate a drone carrying explosives which landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo.

Following inspection the team from NATO-member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it, the defence ministry said in a statement adding that the team was sent upon the request of the regional government.

A tourist town of Tyulenovo is situated 70 kilometres from the Romanian border and across the sea from Crimea.

Bulgarian media reported that a drone carrying explosives landed late on Sunday evening.

Nova.bg web site reported quoting witnesses that the drone was between 3 and 3.5 metres long. It said that the drone had a container with explosives attached to it. REUTERS

