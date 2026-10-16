Bulgaria seeks NATO anti-drone systems, says defence minister

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Bulgarian defence minister Dimitar Stoyanov talks to soldiers near a drone during \"Strike Back 26\" military drill, involving troops and vehicles from Bulgaria, the U.S., Italy, Turkey, and Romania, in Koren, Bulgaria, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA, Oct 16 - Bulgaria has formally asked NATO to deploy combat aircraft and anti-drone systems to bolster its defences after a series of drone attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on Friday.

Drones hit two ships which caught fire off Romania's Black Sea coast this week. On Tuesday, a commercial vessel sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast following a drone attack, prompting Sofia to summon Russia's ambassador.

The attacks have highlighted the growing threat that drone warfare linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict poses to commercial shipping near NATO's southeastern flank, prompting Bulgaria to push for stronger alliance defences in the Black Sea.

"We have sent letters and a request to the NATO Secretary General and the Supreme Allied Commander, urging them to strengthen our capabilities, which also means deploying additional forces on our territory. We are awaiting their decision," Stoyanov said.

NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stoyanov said he planned to meet his Romanian and Turkish counterparts soon to discuss coordinating action and a common approach to the situation in the Black Sea.

Bulgaria, which has proposed a moratorium on attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea, also expects to join a NATO anti-drone initiative by the end of October. REUTERS