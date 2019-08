Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche hit the high notes at the crack of dawn yesterday, tickling the ivories while suspended with his grand piano by a moving crane for his performance Chantier, or "construction site" in French. The show, inspired by the atmosphere and images of construction sites, is part of the 20th Jeux du Castrum, a multidisciplinary festival that ends tomorrow in Yverdon-les-Bains in Switzerland.