Brussels Airlines to cancel around 700 flights over summer holiday

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The Belgian subsidiary of Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, is cancelling close to 700 flights over the summer holiday period, around 6 per cent of those scheduled, to reduce workload and avoid strikes, the airline said on Monday (July 4).

"We are meeting the demands of the unions today and we hope it can rule out further actions (this summer)," Brussels Airlines spokesman Maaike Andries e-mailed.

"For long-term solutions, we will organise a meeting with the unions on Aug 23."

The cancellations would lead to 10.2 million euros (S$14.88 million) in lost revenue, the airline added.

Pilot and cabin crew unions of Brussels Airlines held a three-day strike last month, after complaining that the pressure of work was too high and that the company had been aware of the situation for around a year but failed to alleviate it.

Across Europe, strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights, causing hours-long queues at major airports, dashing hopes of a first summer holiday for many after Covid-19 lockdowns.