Brits on platinum pudding quest for Queen's jubilee

LONDON (AFP) - "It would be such an honour!": Amateur British cooks are battling to create the best Platinum Jubilee pudding to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Any baker without professional qualifications living in the United Kingdom and aged eight or over can take part.

The aim is to create a pudding worthy of the Queen that is at the same time simple enough to be recreated by millions of Britons celebrating the historic event at street parties throughout the realm.

Party plum trifle, raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake or royal lemon tart: social media is already awash with novel ideas from proud chefs.

Samantha Smith, 31, has created the "Elizabeth Sponge", a crown-shaped cake topped with blueberries and raspberries, inspired by the classic Victoria Sponge, itself named after another monarch.

"I kept it quite basic and then just spiced it up a bit with soaking the fruit in Dubonnet which is apparently the Queen's favourite tipple," the lawyer based in Rugby, central England, told Agence France-Presse.

Queen's taste

The main challenge facing budding bakers is to know just which flavours the Queen prefers.

"No one knows for sure what she likes," said culinary historian Regula Ysewijn, also one of the competition's judges.

"It's something that people, the press in the UK have been trying to find out for as long as she has been on the throne, it's a closely guarded secret."

The rumour is that Her Majesty was particularly fond of the "Groom's Cake" served at the wedding of her grandson William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

"That's like a cake made with biscuits and then chocolate in between," Ysewijn told AFP.

"So we know that she likes that, so she probably really does like chocolate."