Brits flock to seaside towns to beat the heat and airport chaos

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britons were hoping this summer would mark the return of vacations abroad and cheap flights to continental Europe.

But chaos at airports and sweltering temperatures at home mean many are choosing to simply head to seaside towns such as Blackpool and Brighton.

Footfall in UK coastal towns grew by an average of almost 10 per cent from Sunday to Wednesday, compared with a week earlier, and fell in London as city dwellers escape the capital, according to retail data group Springboard.

The same is expected over the next few days, with record temperatures of 40 deg C forecast.

Covid-19 led to a surge in "staycations," revitalising seaside resorts that had struggled in recent decades as air travel became more affordable.

For now, the trend looks here to stay, with flight delays or cancellations deterring some holidaymakers.

Forgoing paella and Mediterranean sand in favour of fish and chips and a pebbly beach also helps consumers save on travel and accommodation as they grapple with the highest inflation in four decades.

"Before Covid, staycations were proportionately much more expensive than traveling abroad," said Ms Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard.

"Now with the increased cost of flights and travel and the risk of those being canceled, losing money and not being able to claim it back, it's making staycations an ever more attractive prospect for a lot of people."

Some popular coastal locations are attracting more visitors than this time last year.

From last Sunday through Wednesday, visitor numbers were up on average 15 per cent in seaside towns from a year earlier, the Springboard data show.

Springboard's coastal town index of 30 locations across the British Isles includes Brighton, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

The trend is also boosted by people working from home near the coast as many make the most of flexibility from employers and choose not to sit on packed commuter trains in soaring temperatures.

Some people are making day trips to get a short break from the city.

Airport chaos is weighing heavily.