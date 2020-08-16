Britons rush home as second wave of infections threatens Europe

LONDON • Thousands of UK holidaymakers scrambled to get home to beat new curbs on arrivals from European countries as a second wave of virus infections threatened more disruption and economic chaos on the continent.

France and the Netherlands were removed from a list of quarantine-exempt countries on Friday, sparking a rush for plane, train and ferry ticket by Britons hoping to get home before 4am local time yesterday, after which arrivals will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

France is facing a resurgent wave of the disease with more than 2,500 new cases for the past three days - levels not seen since May.

The sharp rise in Covid-19 infections prompted the government to declare Paris and Marseille and its surrounding area high-risk zones for the coronavirus on Friday. The declaration, made in government decree, grants the local authorities powers to impose curbs to contain the spread of the disease.

The local authorities in Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhone area can now limit the circulation of people and vehicles, restrict access to public transport and air travel, limit access to public buildings as well as close restaurants, bars and other establishments. Paris and Marseille had in recent days already made the wearing of face masks mandatory in busy public areas.

Making Paris and Marseilles red zones could have a major impact on tourism, as it could lead other countries to impose quarantines on their citizens returning from those French areas.

One British couple said they had spent nearly £1,000 (S$1,800) to make it home via Eurostar from central France.

"I went to bed last night thinking it was all OK, woke up at 7am to find we had to get back here pretty sharpish," Mr Stuart Buntine told the PA news agency.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Spain said it would close all nightclubs and ban smoking in the street where people are unable to stay at a safe distance, after it reported almost 3,000 cases in 24 hours on Thursday.

Germany added all of Spain except the Canary Islands to its list of regions where incoming travellers must show a negative test for Covid-19 or quarantine for 14 days.

French student Antoine, 23, had to rush back to Bristol, in south-western England where he is at university, cutting short his summer holidays. "I'm a waiter in a small cafe near college, I can't afford to spend 14 days in the house," he said at London's St Pancras railway station after getting off a train.

2,500 Approximate number of new cases in France over the past three days, levels not seen since May. 3,000 Approximate number of cases in Spain over 24 hours on Thursday.

French holidaymakers in the UK will be faced with tough choices of their own, as Paris swiftly announced a "reciprocal measure", although it was unclear when that might be imposed.

The Netherlands has said it would advise against all but essential travel to Britain, but will not impose a quarantine of its own for incoming travellers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS