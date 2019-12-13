Britons go to polls to decide fate of Brexit

Britons who have endured three years of wrangling over their country's messy divorce from the European Union cast ballots yesterday in an election billed as a way out of the Brexit stalemate, and one of the deeply divided country's most important votes since World War II.

The contest pitted Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he would take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by Jan 31, against opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who promised another referendum on Brexit.

Mr Johnson voted at Methodist Central Hall in London, accompanied by his dog, Dilyn. Mr Corbyn was greeted by supporters as he arrived to cast his vote in his North London constituency.

With so much at stake, political parties have pushed the boundaries of truth, transparency and reality during five weeks of campaigning.

Mr Johnson's Conservative Party was criticised for using misleading tactics on social media, while Mr Corbyn's Labour Party sought to win votes by promising to tax the rich, boost government spending and nationalise industries such as railway and water companies.

One of the focal points of the ugly campaign was the National Health Service, an institution that has struggled to meet rising demand after nine years of austerity.

