Britons get first opportunity to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

EDINBURGH - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III himself will mount a vigil.

Thousands of people are expected to line up for the chance to see the flag-draped casket at St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital, a week before her funeral in London.

The new monarch will walk behind his mother's coffin in a sombre procession leading from Holyroodhouse palace, where it arrived on Sunday after making a six-hour road journey from Balmoral Castle, to the church.

The new king will also address British lawmakers in London for the first time since ascending the throne, as the pageantry continues ahead of the queen's September 19 state funeral.

The lengthy mourning period comes with Britain trying to reconcile itself to the death of its longest-serving monarch, who has been part of the backdrop of national life almost since World War II.

"To see her pass, in front of us, I think actually gave a bit of closure," said Ms Lucy Hampshire, who came to Edinburgh with her boyfriend from the English city of York to see the queen's coffin.

Crowds 10 deep turned out in Edinburgh as the hearse carrying the queen drove through the city, with some cheering, some throwing flowers and a few shedding tears in an outpouring of respect for the queen.

People also lined the streets of towns and villages along the 290km route from the queen's beloved Balmoral estate, where she died on Thursday aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.

The queen's oak casket rested overnight Sunday in the throne room of Holyroodhouse palace, with Charles and his queen consort Camilla flying to Edinburgh on Monday after his visit to Parliament.

The king and senior royals will then follow on foot behind her hearse, flanked by soldiers, in a procession to take her along historic Edinburgh's Royal Mile to the 12th century St Giles' Cathedral.