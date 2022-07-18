Britons flock to seaside towns to beat the heat and airport chaos

LONDON • Britons were hoping this summer would mark the return of vacations abroad and cheap flights to the continent.

But chaos at airports and sweltering temperatures at home mean many are choosing to simply head to seaside towns such as Blackpool and Brighton.

Footfall in British coastal towns grew by an average of almost 10 per cent from last Sunday to Wednesday, compared with a week earlier, and fell in London as city dwellers escaped the capital, according to retail data group Springboard.

The same is expected over the next few days, with record temperatures of 40 deg C forecast. Covid-19 led to a surge in staycations, revitalising seaside resorts that had struggled as air travel became more affordable.

For now, the trend looks here to stay, with flight delays or cancellations deterring holidaymakers. Ditching paella and Mediterranean sand in favour of fish and chips and a pebbly beach also helps consumers save on travel and accommodation as they grapple with the highest inflation in four decades.

"Before Covid-19, staycations were proportionately much more expensive than travelling abroad," said Ms Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard. "Now with the increased cost of flights and travel and the risk of those being cancelled, losing money and not being able to claim it back, it's making staycations an ever more attractive prospect."

Some places are attracting more visitors than this time last year. From last Sunday through Wednesday, visitor numbers were up on average 15 per cent in seaside towns from a year earlier, the Springboard data shows.

Airport chaos is weighing heavily. London Gatwick airport announced last month it was scrapping hundreds of flights over the peak summer period and British Airways earlier this month cancelled another 10,300 flights, making the total almost 30,000.

The heatwave is also having an impact on shopping baskets as consumers stock up for the beach or the backyard. Paddling pools and electric fans were the top searches on the Argos website in the week ending July 9.

On the beachfront in Hove on England's south coast, boutique bar and restaurant Rockwater has had to buy more ice, coffee and beer to meet customers' demands. The business had its busiest week of the year with a 25 per cent jump in sales in the week ending July 10 and was already up 20 per cent on that level last Thursday, said managing director Graham Hollinshead.

"The weather is helping massively," he said. "People are opening their eyes to staying at home more and holidaying more whether it's a weekend or a few days away. Seaside towns will hopefully start coming back."

BLOOMBERG

How to navigate Europe's travel chaos this summer

Be flexible with flight dates

Data from travel agency Hopper showed that in the last three weeks, departures on Mondays or Tuesdays were delayed around 21 per cent less often than on Saturdays. Flying midweek also helps you to avoid the more crowded weekends, when it is more expensive to travel.

Fly early in the day

Being on the day's first scheduled flight out can reduce the chance that it will be disrupted. Delays and cancellations can compound throughout the day, said Hopper, which can then impact later flights.

Use direct flights if possible, and avoid troubled airports

Regardless of the airport, having more connections in one flight itinerary can lead to a higher chance of cancellations or delays. Booking direct flights and spending extra dollars may end up saving you a lot of hassle, recommends travel site The Points Guy.

If flight itinerary choices include different connecting airport options, avoiding those like Schiphol in Amsterdam and London's Heathrow, which have been facing notable struggles, may help with avoiding travel disruption.

Consider regional airports over major ones

If flying into or out of London, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton airports are less busy options with lower likelihoods of delays than the main Heathrow airport. Britain's train system can help travellers flying into regional airports get to their final destination.