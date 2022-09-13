Britons back new King Charles, so long as he keeps his views to himself: Survey

LONDON - King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself.

A YouGov survey for the Times newspaper found backing for King Charles, 73, had dramatically risen since he became king when compared with polls earlier this year. There was a similar increase in backing for his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Now 63 per cent think he will be a good king, a rise of 24 percentage points since March, while 15 per cent believe he will do a bad job, compared with 31 per cent six months ago, the poll published on Tuesday found.

The findings echoed the views of Britons Reuters spoke to who came out to mourn Queen Elizabeth.

"I have every expectation that he will do extremely well," said Mr Patrick Thompson, 61, who was among the thousands who queued to see the late queen's coffin at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral. "But he will have to adapt and stay quiet about his political views. He was ahead of his time on things like climate. But he will have to be much more careful now in what he says."

Outspoken prince

Having waited longer than any other heir to become king, King Charles carved out a role for himself speaking out on issues, from climate change to architecture and alternative medicine.

To critics, he was interfering in political issues that were not matters for the royals, a contrast to his mother who kept her personal opinions hidden throughout her 70-year reign and never gave an interview.

But supporters say some of his views have been visionary, calling for action on the environment and sustainability decades before they became frontline issues for governments.

Since becoming king, he has repeatedly said he would follow his mother's example. In his first televised address to the nation, he said his role would not be the same now that he was king.

"My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities," he said. "It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply."

Many who gathered at the sombre ceremonies that have followed Elizabeth's death have spoken warmly about the new monarch.

"Charles is overseeing the change seamlessly, and we need that. The monarchy is the centrifugal point of our political set up. If you don't have a monarch, then everything falls apart," said Ms Ellie Merton, 52, who was also in Edinburgh.