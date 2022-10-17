British woman fatally shot during French boar hunt

Hunters drag away a killed boar on the opening day of France's hunting season, near Neuille-Pont-Pierre, central France, on Sept 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
3 min ago

RENNES, France - A British woman died after being shot by her companion during a wild boar hunt in France on Sunday, in what a prosecutor described as a "dramatic accident".

The 67-year-old was wounded "above the heart" and taken to hospital in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, where she died around midday, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said.

Her 69-year-old companion was taken into custody and a manslaughter investigation has been launched.

While the exact circumstances of the shooting were still to be established, tests on the shooter had already established that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said Heitz.

The hunting party had been crossing a field in the Goudelin area, and included around a dozen hunters and two guests, the prosecutor said. AFP

More On This Topic
US dentist killed his wife on an African hunting trip, authorities say
3-year-old US boy kills mother while playing with gun

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top