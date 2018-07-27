British voters support a referendum on final Brexit deal: YouGov poll

LONDON (REUTERS) - The proportion of voters who favour a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal has overtaken those who do not for the first time, according to a YouGov poll for The Times.

When they were asked whether there should be a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal, 42 per cent said there should be a fresh vote while 40 per cent said there should not. The rest did not know.

The poll of 1,653 adults in the United Kingdom was conducted on Wednesday (July 25) and Thursday this week, The Times said.

Fifty-eight per cent of Labour voters, 67 per cent of Liberal Democrat voters and 21 per cent of Conservative voters supported a second referendum.

In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million votes, or 51.9 percent of votes cast, backed leaving the EU while 16.1 million votes, or 48.1 percent of votes cast, backed staying. Many opinion polls were wrong about the result.

Two years on from the referendum, the YouGov poll showed that the views of most voters on whether to leave had not changed.

In the event of a referendum on Britain's EU membership tomorrow, 45 per cent said that they would vote to remain, while 42 per cent would vote to leave, with 4 per cent saying that they would not vote and 9 per cent saying they did not know, The Times said.