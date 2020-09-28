British unis extend help to students in self-isolation amid campus outbreaks

LONDON • The University of Glasgow has offered a rent rebate to residents, and support with securing food and medical supplies for self-isolating students, in a sign of the huge challenge that colleges are facing when Covid-19 outbreaks hit campus.

Students travelled across the country to start university this month, paying thousands of pounds to live in halls of residence and attend lectures in institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, University College London and Edinburgh.

But coronavirus outbreaks have forced some colleges to ask students to self-isolate in their rooms and follow lectures online, threatening to leave students isolated when they have made few friends, and raising questions over their tuition fees.

Mr Robert Halfon, the head of the British Parliament's education committee, said 3,000 students were under lockdown.

Health minister Matt Hancock also said he could not rule out asking students to stay on campus over Christmas to prevent the virus from spreading.

Addressing its students, the University of Glasgow said on Twitter: "We understand how difficult and stressful this situation is. We are here to support you through it."

The university offered students in residences, whether they were isolating or not, a four-week rent rebate in recognition of the difficult circumstances, plus money for food and clothes-washing services for students who cannot leave their rooms.

In Manchester, students at residential halls at Manchester Metropolitan University have to self-isolate for 14 days after 127 tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Jo Grady, head of the University and College Union, said the outbreaks were wholly predictable and that all teaching should go online.

"There is no point encouraging students to come to university to self-isolate for a fortnight," she said.

Britain's top universities routinely feature on the list of the best colleges globally and international students travel from across the world to attend.

Meanwhile, last Saturday, protesters at a central London anti-lockdown rally scuffled with police officers who were trying to break up the demonstration because of a lack of social distancing.

Police said nine officers were injured and 16 people arrested for offences including assaulting an officer and violent disorder, in the second weekend of trouble at a protest against pandemic restrictions.

Chanting "freedom" and carrying banners saying "We do not consent" and "Covid 1984", thousands of people crammed onto Trafalgar Square to protest. Several told broadcasters they believe the pandemic was a hoax created by governments to control people.

The police ordered the protest to disperse because demonstrators had failed to socially distance or wear masks, meaning it was no longer exempt from national rules that limit gatherings to six people.

Video footage showed officers briefly using batons to drive protesters back.

"I am very frustrated to see that nine officers were injured during clashes with a small minority of protesters," said Commander Ade Adelekan. "This is especially saddening in light of the injuries sustained by officers last weekend."

Last Saturday's demonstration followed a similar event during the previous weekend when 32 people were arrested.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tightened Covid-19 restrictions, telling people to work from home if possible, and ordering pubs and restaurants to close early after cases started to rise again.

Britain recorded 6,042 new cases of Covid-19, official figures showed last Saturday, and 34 new deaths.

