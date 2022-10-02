British teen Molly fell into 'ghetto of online world' with no escape route Helplines

On the surface, Molly Russell was a typical British teenager. She liked rock bands and Harry Potter.
But in the last months of her life, she had fallen into a deep, dark inescapable rabbit hole dug for her and millions of other teens like her by social media firms.
A week-long hearing that looked into Molly's death in 2017 portrayed a 14-year-old who, in her father's words, was "positive, happy, bright" and "destined to do good".
She was a fan of the musical Hamilton and the Harry Potter movies. She liked the rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer.
She was into music, fashion and jewellery.
"It's all too easy to forget the person she really was: a young person full of promise and opportunity and potential," said Mr Ian Russell, Molly's father.
On a typical evening on Nov 20, 2017, Molly had dinner with her family and then sat down with them to watch a popular TV show.
The next day, at 7am, Molly was found lifeless in her bedroom. She was only 14.
At the end of an inquest in London into her death on Sept 30, the senior coroner concluded that she took her life after suffering through what her father described as a "demented trail of life-sucking content" peddled by social media.
Molly fell into "the bleakest of worlds", her father told the hearing. "It's a ghetto of the online world that once you fall into it, the algorithm means you can't escape it and it keeps recommending more content," he said.
Mr Russell said in the last year of her life, Molly had become "more withdrawn".
He said he tried to reach out to his daughter. She told him it was "just a phase I'm going through".
Her behaviour mimicked "normal teenage mood swings", said Mr Russell. But it masked a darkness roiling her to her core that would later be revealed in thousands of her own posts on Instagram and Pinterest.
Out of the more than 16,000 Instagram posts she saved, liked or shared, some 2,000 were images that were dark, miserable and depressing.
There were photos and videos that romanticised self-harm and suicide. There were clips from 13 Reasons Why, the American TV series about a teenager's suicide.
Molly would sometimes binge-watch videos that just drew her deeper into depression, short clips about dying by suicide or inflicting harm on oneself - with nooses, pills, razor blades.
On Pinterest, she searched for posts with keywords like "depressing quotes (sic) deep" and "suicial (sic) quotes". On Twitter, she reached out to Salice Rose, an "influencer" who had been talking about her struggles with depression.
But it was like "calling out into a void", said Mr Russell.
Called out in court, Ms Elizabeth Lagone, the head of health and well-being at Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, defended the suitability of some posts,
She said the posts were "safe" for children, as those were meant to raise awareness about a user's mental state and encouraged them to share their feelings.
But when pressed, Ms Lagone conceded that some posts were clearly indefensible, and she apologised for those.
Mr Oliver Sanders, the Russell family's lawyer, demanded a more thorough accounting.
He said Instagram was choosing to put content "in the bedrooms of depressed children".
"You have no right to. You are not their parent. You are just a business in America," he told Ms Lagone.