British teen Molly fell into 'ghetto of online world' with no escape route

On the surface, Molly Russell was a typical British teenager. She liked rock bands and Harry Potter.

But in the last months of her life, she had fallen into a deep, dark inescapable rabbit hole dug for her and millions of other teens like her by social media firms.

A week-long hearing that looked into Molly's death in 2017 portrayed a 14-year-old who, in her father's words, was "positive, happy, bright" and "destined to do good".

She was a fan of the musical Hamilton and the Harry Potter movies. She liked the rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer.

She was into music, fashion and jewellery.

"It's all too easy to forget the person she really was: a young person full of promise and opportunity and potential," said Mr Ian Russell, Molly's father.

On a typical evening on Nov 20, 2017, Molly had dinner with her family and then sat down with them to watch a popular TV show.

The next day, at 7am, Molly was found lifeless in her bedroom. She was only 14.

At the end of an inquest in London into her death on Sept 30, the senior coroner concluded that she took her life after suffering through what her father described as a "demented trail of life-sucking content" peddled by social media.

Molly fell into "the bleakest of worlds", her father told the hearing. "It's a ghetto of the online world that once you fall into it, the algorithm means you can't escape it and it keeps recommending more content," he said.

Mr Russell said in the last year of her life, Molly had become "more withdrawn".