British teen found guilty of murdering women in bid to win lottery

LONDON • A British teenager was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering two sisters, as part of a pact he believed he had made with demonic forces to kill at least six women every six months in exchange for a future lottery win.

Danyal Hussein, now 19, stabbed to death Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in a savage attack in a park in north-west London in June last year after the sisters had celebrated Ms Henry's birthday with friends, police said.

Hussein had carried out the murders to fulfil his side of what he said was a "contract" with the demon "Mighty King Lucifuge Rofocale" that he signed with his blood, promising to "perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as I am free and physically capable", the police told reporters.

Hussein wrote that he hoped his reward would be to "win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot", and police found three lottery tickets he had bought after the murders.

"I am totally convinced and my team are that he would have gone on to commit more murders," said Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who led the investigation, said. "It is difficult for any normal person to comprehend."

Ms Henry and Ms Smallman had gone to Fryent Country Park in the town of Wembley to celebrate with friends, but stayed alone into the early hours.

They took 150 photos, Mr Harding said, with the last "haunting" picture showing them looking sideways at what police believe was the arrival of the teenager.

Mr Harding said Hussein stabbed Ms Henry eight times, and Ms Smallman had 28 wounds after putting up a "very brave fight".

After the murders, the teen dragged the bodies into woodlands, where they were found intertwined the following day by Ms Smallman's boyfriend.

Hussein, who lived with his mother, was traced by bloodstains found at the scene and was arrested almost four weeks later, police told reporters.

The police believe that only an injury to his hand during the sisters' murders prevented him from carrying out further killings.

When detectives searched his house, they found his contract and lottery tickets.

There were also satanic symbols and a handwritten book of spells, including ones to make women find him attractive, police said.

He denied involvement, claiming it was an elaborate conspiracy, but a jury at London's Old Bailey court found him guilty of the murders. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Police said it was unclear how he became fascinated with the occult. Officers knew he had accessed the Dark Web, but could not get access to his account as he refused to give his passwords. He also had an iPad that they could not unlock.

Material they could see showed that he chatted to other people online, but this was more to do with love spells, police told reporters.

The teenager, who detectives said had shown evidence of some far-right thoughts, was referred by his school in 2017 to Britain's counter-extremism programme but was discharged with no outstanding concerns the following year, police told reporters.

To compound the suffering of those who knew the victims, two police officers were charged with misconduct in public office for taking "inappropriate" photographs at the murder scene and sharing them on WhatsApp.

The victims' mother, Mrs Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England archdeacon, thanked police on Tuesday for helping to bring Hussein to justice.

"Today we remember our girls as the wonderful strong women they were. We hope that some good will come out of this horrible story," she told reporters.

