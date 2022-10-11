British shoppers snap up blankets, warm clothes for difficult winter

LONDON - Britons took action to curtail their energy use this winter by buying blankets, warm clothing and energy-efficient appliances in response to soaring gas and electricity prices.

Consumers also cut back on big-ticket items such as computers, televisions and furniture in September, according to the latest sales survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

The overall value of sales rose 2.2 per cent from a year earlier, but that was due to a sharp increase in the price of goods, the BRC said in a report on Tuesday.

The volume of sales continued to fall as households already struggling with near double-digit inflation braced for a 27 per cent increase the energy-price cap on Oct 1.

Ms Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said rising costs and wages are making it hard for retailers to reduce prices for embattled households.

"A difficult winter looms for both retailers and consumers," Ms Dickinson warned. "Costs are increasing throughout retailers' supply chain, the pound remains weak, interest rates are rising, and a tight labour market is pushing up the cost of hiring."

The cost of living crisis was also on display in a separate survey from Barclaycard, which showed spending rose at the slowest pace since the start of last year.

Britons are also turning down the heating. Keeping the thermostat a few degrees cooler than usual could reduce residential gas consumption by as much as 23 per cent, according to a BloombergNEF forecast.

That would be enough to stave off forced rationing and carry households comfortably through the coldest of the last 30 winters, giving suppliers a bit of a cushion while seeking replacements for dwindling Russian flows.

Regulator Ofgem warned that the country faces a significant risk of gas shortages in coming months, and Britain's grid operator said there could be three-hour power cuts on cold, calm days.

About three-quarters of households are expected to make behavioural changes such as reducing the amount of time the heating is on and not using it in every room, according to modelling by financial consultant Lane Clark and Peacock (LCP).

Said university student Hannah Kinnane, 20: "With the bills going up, we're planning on keeping the heating off until at least November."

Ms Kinnane lives in the seaside city of Brighton with four family members, including her 84-year-old grandmother, who suffers from heart arrhythmia. She added: "To keep warm, we've all been congregating in the same room for three or four hours before going to bed with extra blankets."

All told, those changes could reduce energy consumption in an average household by as much as 20 per cent, said Mr Steven Ashurst, head of heat at an LCP unit.

"We are all hoping for a mild-autumn and winter heating season," he said. "People will try to manage without their heating for as long as possible."