British royals mark fourth birthday of Prince Louis with new photos

Britain's Prince Louis posing for a photo taken by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk, eastern England. PHOTO: KENSINGTON PALACE
Updated
Published
3 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday (April 22) published four photographs of their youngest child Louis to mark his fourth birthday.

The photographs of Louis, who turns four on Saturday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, east England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.

More On This Topic
Prince William and Kate's two-year-old son Louis steals limelight with grin in family Christmas Card
Prince George and siblings quiz Britain's David Attenborough on his favourite animal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top