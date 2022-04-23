British royals mark fourth birthday of Prince Louis with new photos

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday (April 22) published four photographs of their youngest child Louis to mark his fourth birthday.

The photographs of Louis, who turns four on Saturday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, east England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.