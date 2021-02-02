British record fund raiser Capt Moore, in hospital with Covid-19, draws well-wishers

BEDFORD (England) • Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among a host of well-wishers from across Britain and beyond willing record-breaking fund raiser Captain Tom Moore to pull through, after the centenarian was admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Capt Moore, who raised more than £30 million (S$55 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said.

"You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery," Mr Johnson said on Twitter, adding that his thoughts were with Capt Moore and his family.

The World War II veteran caught the public's imagination in April, just before his 100th birthday, when he was filmed doing his sponsored walk with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, 80km north of London.

He had hoped to raise £1,000. Instead, he raised some £33 million for the National Health Service (NHS), broke two Guinness world records, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, scored a No. 1 single, wrote an autobiography and helped set up a charity.

"Pray for Tom," The Sun tabloid's front-page headline said, a message echoed by other papers who also carried prominent pictures and stories about him.

Capt Moore went on vacation with his family to Barbados in December but his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said that over the past few weeks he had been treated for pneumonia, and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

"He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU (intensive care unit)," she said on Twitter.

Messages of support came in from politicians and the likes of the British army, the England football team and Mr Michael Ball, with whom he joined to record a hit single with a cover version of You'll Never Walk Alone.

"My thoughts are with @captaintommoore and his loving family and friends," World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter. "You and the @NHSuk health professionals supporting you are true heroes and shining examples of the spirit needed to overcome #COVID19."

REUTERS