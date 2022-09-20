British Queen's state funeral

Global leaders attend event

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The evocative bugle call of the Last Post echoed around a hushed Westminster Abbey at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday - a poignant mark of remembrance and gratitude for Britain's longest-serving monarch.

After four extraordinary days in which hundreds of thousands of people queued for miles to pay tribute to the Queen at her lying-in-state in London's Westminster Hall, the funeral was the final public moment for a woman who dutifully reigned over her country for 70 years.

In Singapore, state flags at all government buildings were flown at half-mast on Monday as a mark of respect.

President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, were among 2,000 people who attended the funeral in London.

